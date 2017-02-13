Juncker to step down in 2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Jean-Claude Juncker will not seek a second term when his five-year term as president of the European Commission – the bloc’s executive arm – expires in 2019.

In an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio on February 12, the 62-year-old said: “It was a fine election campaign [in 2014]. But there won’t be a second one, because I won’t be putting myself forward as a candidate for a second time.”

As reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP), Juncker also admitted to fearing that Britain’s negotiations to leave the European Union could open up splits in the bloc.

“The British are going to succeed, without too much difficulty, to divide the 27 other EU countries,” said Juncker, the former prime minister of Luxembourg who also served as the president of the Eurogroup before taking office in November 2014.

“The British know very well how to achieve this,” he added. “You promise one thing to state A, another to state B and something else to state C and you end up with no united European front.”

In a separate report, the BBC quoted Juncker as saying: “Do the Hungarians and the Poles want exactly the same thing as the Germans and the French? I have serious doubts”.