Juncker says Italy leaving the euro would be ‘suicide’

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is upset over Italy’s conduct in the budget dispute, but says he sees no risk for an Italian exit from the Eurozone, because any such move “would be suicidal”, and underlined that Rome’s disregard for the EU’s commonly adopted budget rules “will have consequences”.

Italy’s draft budget for 2019 includes a budget deficit of 2.4% of GDP, which led to the European Commission rejecting the plan, saying the proposed deficit is too high. Brussels has given the Italian government three-week deadline to revise the proposal.

According to Juncker, despite the election results that saw the rise of a eurosceptic government, “many Italians want to remain a member of the European Union and a growing number of Italians also clearly support the euro, because Italians … notice, feel, know, and sense that the euro protects them.”