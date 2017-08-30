Juncker says it’s Ankara not Brussels that will end accession talks

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Addressing the annual conference of EU ambassadors in Brussels, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday that Turkey “is taking giant steps away from Europe.”

Juncker also said he is convinced that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to shift the political responsibility for ending the accession talks that started in 2005. The EU must avoid “falling into the trap” Juncker said, as the failure of accession talks is “entirely on the Turkish side.”

Echoing the views of the European Commission, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that the relationship between Berlin and Ankara is at “a very complicated phase.”

Like President Juncker, Chancellor Merkel raised concerns on how far Ankara fulfills rule of law principles, pointing to the unjustified arrest of German journalists in Turkey. Upping the ante, Chancellor Merkel said that Berlin is not likely to talk about the Customs Union with Turkey in the coming months.

Recently, the German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel recently asserted that Turkey will “never join the EU as long as it is governed by Erdoğan.”