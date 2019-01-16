Juncker questions necessity of IMF during Eurozone crisis

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

With the EU celebrating the 20th birthday of the euro just a few days ago, the MEPs had a debate in the European Parliament to celebrate the moment and point at what could be collectively done to ensure the 19-member state currency will continue being a successful project for the EU.

But it was not only the “success story” card that was played by the politicians during the debate as the European Commission president himself, Jean-Claude Juncker, being present throughout the decisions made for the currency’s adoption and future, focused on the mistakes the EU has made in the past, and the last decade of the Eurozone crisis.

“I regret” that the management of the financial crisis the Eurozone has “given too much space to the International Monetary Fund,” said Juncker before the European Parliament. “If California goes into crisis, the US does not turn to the Fund, and we should have done the same,” said Juncker, on the 20th anniversary of the EU’s common currency, the euro. Instead, as Juncker continued, “there was a lack of solidarity” in the management of the Greek crisis”. According to Juncker, the EU has “covered Greece with disputes,” and at the moment, he is “delighted to see that Greece and Portugal have found a place, I do not say a place in the sun, but a place among the old European democracies”, added the EU executive’s chief. Never undermining the “success” of the euro as a European project, he emphasised that it was only few, himself included, that believed in what now has become the second most dominant currency at a global level. “When we launched the process towards the single currency, they took us for insane,” recalled Juncker, as many people at the time, “said that the monetary union could not work”. “Deputies, journalists, law professors and economists, especially in Germany, all said that it would be an event that would have led the EU to the edge of the abyss,” added Juncker, suggesting that “the path undertaken for twenty years has been crowned with success”. However, according to the Commission president, “economic and social convergence among Member States still leaves much to be desired”. Of course, according to Juncker “there are weaknesses,” among which the imperfect economic policy coordination. “Is not perfect, it will never be perfect, but we need to do more on the coordination of economic, budgetary and fiscal policies. and we can not lower our guard,” concluded Juncker. Draghi: The euro has safeguarded the Single Market

Along with the president of the EU executive, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB) Mario Draghi addressed the European Parliament, focusing on the common currency’s importance on sustaining growth and the bloc’s common market. “With the Single Market, we have a powerful engine of sustainable growth to underpin our living standards,” said Draghi. “The euro has safeguarded the integrity of the Single Market. Today, our economies are integrated to a point that was not imaginable when the euro was designed. Intra-EU exports rose from 13% of EU GDP in 1992 to 20% today and value chains are everywhere in the euro area”.

According to the ECB president, the euro has produced two decades of price stability also in countries where all this was a matter of the long past. “Stable prices have fostered people’s confidence in the value of their savings, which is one of the conditions for prosperity. Based on such confidence, firms invest and create new jobs,” he added. On the challenges of the euro area of today, these need “togetherness” to be addressed, as this “magnifies the ability of individual countries to retain the sovereignty over the relevant matters, sovereignty that would otherwise be lost in this global world,”said Draghi, adding that in this sense the euro “has given to all members of the euro area their monetary policy sovereignty, compared with the pre-existing monetary arrangements,” allowing for a collective voice in the regulation of international financial markets,”a voice, which has been fundamental in reshaping the world financial regulation after the global financial crisis,” added the ECB president. Trichet: Prophecies on crisis were false The former president of the ECB, Jean-Claude Trichet was also present at the commemorative plenary event. According to the French former central banker, the euro was above all “a success on monetary credibility and stability”. “The euro showed that the disintegration prophecies that would have occurred in a crisis were false, and on the strength of the euro area,” adding that as a proof, the 15 member states at the time of Lehman Brothers bankruptcy are still members of the 19-member monetary union, today. In addition, “after the worst financial crisis since World War II, four new countries have entered “.