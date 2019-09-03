The European Investment Fund and Finland’s state-owned financing company Finnvera have signed a deal on 3 September to provide growth-seeking small and medium-sized enterprises in Finland with nearly €190 million in financing.

The EIF will counter-guarantee Finnvera, which will guarantee lending by local banks.

The agreement benefits from the guarantee of the Juncker Plan’s European Fund for Strategic Investments. It is estimated that at least 2.000 Finnish businesses can profit from this scheme.

As of July, the Juncker Plan has mobilised €424 billion of additional investment, including €8.7 billion in Finland. The Plan is currently supporting 967.000 small and medium businesses across Europe.