Juncker Plan to support investment fund in Poland

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer (not pictured) give a press conference at the end of a meeting to announce that the Juncker plan exceeds its initial target of 315 billion euros of investment at the European commission in Brussels, Belgium, 18 July 2018.

Published 15:26 July 24, 2019
Updated 15:26 July 24, 2019

The European Investment Fund is investing in Cogito Fund I, a Polish fund set up by Cogito Capital. This investment is supported by the Juncker Plan’s European Fund for Strategic Investments.

The fund has raised €55 million to finance late- and growth-stage software, fin-tech, and mobility companies.

The Polish fund will invest in companies in Central Europe that have the potential to expand into other European markets and the United States. Other investors in this fund are funds managed by the Polish Development Fund, and private investors.

As of June 2019, the Juncker Plan has mobilized nearly €410 billion of additional investment, including €18.1 billion in Poland.

