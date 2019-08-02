The European Investment Bank will provide up to €385m to Alfanar, successful bidder in Spain’s third renewable energy auction, to make one of the biggest wind power infrastructure projects in Spain: the construction of 21 wind farms in Andalusia, Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla León, Galicia and Navarra.

The new facilities will have a total capacity of 547 MW and will generate approximately 1.491 GWh of energy a year, energy equivalent to the power use of 360.000 homes.

The two entities signed the first phase of the operation, under which the EIB is providing €44.2 million to build the first four wind farms.

The project will help create 1.900 jobs during the implementation phase and 170 permanent positions.