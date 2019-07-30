Juncker Plan supports rental industry in the Netherlands

EPA/REMKO DE WAAL
Click for full view

A boat carrying a 360-degree Google camera sails through the city canals of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 19 August 2014. The camera, mounted on a small vessel, takes photos for the Google Street View service.

Author
ep|neonline By ep|neonline
Read Next

Published 15:32 July 30, 2019
Updated 15:32 July 30, 2019

Juncker Plan supports rental industry in the Netherlands

By ep|neonline
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The European Investment Bank is lending €50 million to the Dutch company Boels Rental, which promotes the circular economy model, to acquire new vehicles, machinery and related equipment for its rental and leasing activities.

The loan is guaranteed by the European Investment Fund for Strategic Investments, or Juncker Plan, which is currently supporting 967.000 small and medium businesses across Europe.

As of July 2019, the Plan has mobilized €424 billion of additional investment, including €11.8 billion in the Netherlands.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+