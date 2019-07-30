Juncker Plan supports rental industry in the Netherlands

The European Investment Bank is lending €50 million to the Dutch company Boels Rental, which promotes the circular economy model, to acquire new vehicles, machinery and related equipment for its rental and leasing activities.
The loan is guaranteed by the European Investment Fund for Strategic Investments, or Juncker Plan, which is currently supporting 967.000 small and medium businesses across Europe.
As of July 2019, the Plan has mobilized €424 billion of additional investment, including €11.8 billion in the Netherlands.
