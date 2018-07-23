Juncker to meet Trump in Washington on 25 July

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will travel to Washington on Wednesday, the 25th of July, to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.
“The two leaders will discuss the deep cooperation between the European Union and the United States government and institutions across a wide range of priorities, including foreign and security policy, counterterrorism, energy security, and economic growth,” the statement disclosed.
It added that Trump and Juncker “will focus on improving trans-Atlantic trade and forging a stronger economic partnership.”
The meeting comes amid tension between the European Union and the United States following Trump’s decision in early June to increase import duties on European steel and aluminum.
The EU retaliated by imposing additional customs duties on dozens of American goods, including jeans, Bourbon and motorcycles.