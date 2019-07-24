Juncker given Maltese National Order of Merit

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was given on 23 July the honorary membership in the National Order of Merit of the Republic of Malta, which is conferred to foreigners who distinguish themselves in the promotion and strengthening of international relations or who have gained the respect and gratitude of the Maltese people.
Juncker praised Malta’s solidarity in dealing with migration, and emphasized the importance of the rule of law, the fight against corruption and crime, and press freedom, insisting that they are non negotiable.
“Malta is defending truly European values that I would like to pay tribute to today. They are values that must always be protected and never taken for granted. They define who we are as people.”, he said in his speech during the ceremony.