Juncker in Geneva to support Cyprus’ “very last chance” of reunification

Juncker will “try to bridge the points of view of the two parties involved”, as he made clear in the Maltese Presidency’s premiere in Valletta.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker is going to be at the UN Geneva talks for Cyprus’ “last chance” of reunification this week .

“I took a personal interest in the reunification issue of Cyprus, I would think that without over-dramatizing what is happening in Geneva that is the very last chance to see the island being composed in a normal way”, said Juncker.

Juncker will not go to Geneva alone, but along with High Representative / Vice President Federica Mogherini. Despite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and UK Prime Minister Theresa May being hesitant, Juncker will be accompanying Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot Community leader Mustafa Akinci.

“That is the reason I was visiting Cyprus different times, that is the reason why I was in permanent discussions with President Anastasiades and Community leader Akinci. When it is about peace, you have to take the plane,” said Juncker, underlining that this is a leader’s duty.

“I would not be happy with my own behaviour if I were to hide away. It is risky, but when it is about peace you have to take risks. When it is about peace, those who are taking no risks are taking the greater risk,” concluded Juncker.