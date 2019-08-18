Jean-Claude Juncker, the outgoing President of the European Commission, has had to cut his summer holiday in Austria short to undergo urgent surgery to remove his gall bladder in his home country of Luxembourg.

Juncker, the former prime minister of Luxembourg, is just over two months away from stepping down as Commission President. His mandate comes to an end on 31 October when he will be succeeded by Germany’s former defence minister, Ursula von der Leyen – the first woman to hold the European institutions’ top job.