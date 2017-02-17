Juncker calls on Europe to reject the US ultimatum on defense expenditure

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker responded to US Defense Secretary’s ultimatum on Thursday by calling on Europe not to increase military expenditure.

Addressing the annual Munich Security Conference, the President of the European Commission reacted to the ultimatum presented by US Defense Secretary Mattis on Wednesday, who called for more military spending.

“It has been the American message for many, many years {to increase expenditure}. I am very much against letting ourselves be pushed into this,” Juncker said, noting that Germany would not have a budget surplus if Berlin did reach 2% military expenditure.

President Juncker stated that foreign aid should be seen as part of the security spending equation, specifying that “if you look at what Europe is doing in defense, plus development aid, plus humanitarian aid, the comparison with the United States looks rather different.”

However, the Trump administration has made clear that NATO could be seen as “obsolete” if Europe does not spend more on military capability.

“If your nations do not want to see America moderate its commitment to this alliance, each of your capitals needs to show support for our common defense,” Mattis said on Wednesday.

NATO member states have a long-standing commitment to a 2% GDP expenditure on defense, which so far only four states other than the United State adhere to: Britain, Poland, Estonia, and Greece.

The United States puts up 70% of alliance funds. And although the US Defense budget roughly matches the defense spending of 14 biggest military powers combined – President Trump has committed to a massive programme of defense spending.