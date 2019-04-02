Juncker calls Cameron ‘one of the great destroyers of modern times’

President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker welcomes President of the International Committee of the Red Cross ahead of a meeting at the European Commission in Brussels.

Irene Kostaki
Published 12:32 April 2, 2019
Updated 23:00 April 2, 2019

“The EU has had a lot of patience with Britain over Brexit but patience runs out,” the head of the

European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker did not mince words when describing former UK Prime Minister David Cameron to Italian state TV, calling him “one of the great destroyers of modern times”.

“The EU has had a lot of patience with Britain over Brexit, but patience runs out,” said Juncker, adding, “So far we know what the British parliament says no to, but we don’t know what it might say yes to.”

Juncker also blamed Cameron for not allowing the European Commission to help make the case for Britain’s membership in the bloc before the June 2016 referendum. Juncker said he was told by Cameron at the time that the EU Commission was “even less popular in the UK than it is in other EU member states” and that he didn’t need Brussels’ assistance.

According to Juncker, if the Commission had been able to participate in this campaign, “We could have answered many questions that are being asked now. We’ve seen another Brexit vote, the fourth if I count correctly, but nobody knows the direction,” adds Juncker. “We only know what the UK parliament does not want.”

