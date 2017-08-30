Juncker on Brexit: first financial settlement, then trade talks

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The EU will not negotiate trade before a financial settlement, EU citizen’s rights, and the Irish border issues are settled.

The third round of Brexit negotiations that began on Monday will end on Thursday. But, to the UK’s frustration, the European Commission is not budging from its original position.

The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncke warned the UK on Tuesday that unless the so-called “divorce bill” is settled there would be no discussion on post-Brexit trade ties.

“It has to be ultra clear that we will not begin any negotiation on the future relationship … before all the separation issues are settled, that is the divorce of the UK from the European Union,” the President of the European Commission said.

Mr. Juncker also added that none of the UK position papers published over the last two weeks were quite “satisfactory.”

These statements follow up on comments by the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday, who called on the UK to start “negotiating seriously,” favouring clarity over “constructive ambiguity.”

The UK’s Brexit Secretary David Davis insists that the UK’s position papers are the product of hard work and “detailed thinking” and is satisfied that progress can be made given “flexibility and imagination.”

But, there is little scope for imagination.

The UK’s prime objective is to ensure the negotiation moves on to address future trade relations with the EU by October. London links progress on that front with the financial settlement and the Irish border. However, Michel Barnier has a 27-state and European Parliament mandate that narrows his scope for flexibility.

Davies insists that British position papers presented over the last two weeks can and should “form the basis of what I hope will be a constructive week of talks between the European Commission and the UK.”

The third round of Brexit talks ends on Thursday. By then, it will be clearer to what extent these papers have served their purpose.