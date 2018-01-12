Julian Assange granted Ecuadorian citizenship

The founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange has been granted Ecuadorian citizenship following five years of stay at the country’s Embassy in London.
Assange was formally “naturalized” on December 12m 2017. He has been in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, avoiding an arrest warrant issued in Sweden and to avoid extradition to the United States.
Ecuador has considered giving Assange a diplomatic status to allow him to leave the Embassy in London, but the UK is pushing back at the suggestion. Assange’s residence has not always been unproblematic for Ecuador, as for example when he voiced open support for Catalan independence,