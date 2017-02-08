Judge sentences rapist to No Sex Before Marriage

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Judge Randy Stoker of the northwestern region of Idaho in the United States ordered a 19-year-old man not to have sex before he gets married. “If you’re ever on probation with this court, a condition of that will be you will not have sexual relations with anyone except who you’re married to if you’re married,” the judge said.

That was part of his statutory rape sentence for the 19-year old Cody Duane Scott Herrera, on charges of statutory rape of a 14-year old. She apparently had told him she is 16 and did not talk to her parents about him.

Cody Herrera pleaded guilty. He apparently sneaked into the girl’s room with her consent but did not stop when the girl asked him to and sexually assaulted her. He was 17 at the time.

Herrera will have to attend a one-year intensive correctional programme which, if successful, should lead to the suspension of a 15-year sentence. Once released, Herrera will be on probation and must abstain from sex while unmarried.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Professor Shaakirrah R. Sanders of the University of Idaho said the probation condition is probably unenforceable and could even be illegal. I think if he appealed, he would win,” the local press reported.

However, under Idaho law, fornication – or sex outside marriage with a person of the opposite sex – is illegal and punishable by $300 or up to six months in prison.