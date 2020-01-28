The Vice-President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Vĕra Jourová said on Tuesday that the EU seeks a long-term solution to escalated tensions between the EU and the Polish government over judicial reforms.

“The door for dialogue with Poland is open” Jourová told reporters after discussions with Poland’s Ombudsman Adam Bodnar.

After meeting the VP in Warsaw, Poland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said that he is ready to convince his colleagues from the ruling camp “to consider coming up with a new model for choosing judges,” under certain conditions, according to Reuters.

However, the Commission’s VP said no compromise was made by Poland, however she wants to “have a fair and honest dialogue” with the Polish government.

Jourová during her visit in Warsaw also raised concerns over the Polish government’s “smear campaign” against judges, referring to the country’s recent law that Polish lawmakers adopted on Thursday and which would muzzle judges.

Jourová also met with the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Elzbieta Witek and of the senate, Tomasz Grodzki, to have an overview of the situation of rule of law across the country, as well as with the Supreme Court’s President Małgorzata Gersdorf.