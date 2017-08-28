Jordan, Germany negotiate status of German troops

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Jordan is negotiating with Germany over the legal status of German troops to be stationed in the kingdom, according to one Jordanian official who was interviewed by the German magazine Der Spiegel.

According to the report, Germany seeks immunity in Jordan for 250 soldiers who are part of the US-led campaign against Islamic State group extremists. The report says Jordan balked at the demand.

Speaking on the grounds of anonymity, the Jordanian official said talks with Germany are “subject to international diplomatic rules” and “equal mutual treatment”.

Meanwhile, Germany’s defence ministry played down the report saying the negotiation process is ongoing and that “we are in fruitful talks with Jordan”.

“We already started the deployment… and are expecting to be fully operational by October,” a spokesman for the German defence ministry told Der Spiegel.