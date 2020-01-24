UK PM Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal has become law after Queen Elizabeth II gave her formal assent to the legislation. The royal assent opens the way for the UK to leave the EU on 31 January, after the EU parliament’s approval.

“At times it felt like we would never cross the Brexit finish line, but we’ve done it. Now we can put the rancor and division of the past three years behind us and focus on delivering a bright, exciting future”, Johnson said after the bill passed in Parliament on 22 January.

The move was hailed by the Tories. However, Ian Blackford, the SNP Westminster leader, criticised the “constitutional crisis” caused by the passing of the bill against the wishes of Scotland:

“We find ourselves here today, that our parliament has been ignored, our government has been ignored and, against the expressed wishes of the people of Scotland that voted in the referendum and reaffirmed the right of the people of Scotland to determine their own destiny, that that has been ignored”, he said.

MPs approved the bill, but rejected five amendments. They included provisions to reunite child refugees with families already in the UK, and guaranteed residence for millions of EU citizens.

The bill started its progress through the Commons just after Johnson won his majority in December. He has also promised to put in place new free trade agreements with the EU by 31 December. However, EU officials have repeatedly said that this is highly improbable within the given timeframe.