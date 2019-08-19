Boris Johnson is choosing the bilateral road to relaunching negotiations with the EU, according to UK media.

The British prime minister is to hold bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, on Tuesday, according to The Guardian, or on Wednesday according to the BBC. Johnson is also expected to meet US President Donald Trump, before meeting all G7 leaders in France next weekend.

According to the conservative Sunday Telegraph, Johnson is to reiterate to his counterparts that the UK will leave by the October 31 deadline, which leaves little room for negotiating a new deal. In addition, Johnson will make clear that the UK does not intend to hold a second referendum on EU membership.

The threat appears credible, in as much as a no-deal Brexit is the UK’s legal default position. Although the UK parliament does not have a majority that would consent to no-deal, Johnson could suspend the parliament, leaving little room for manoeuvre.

Johnson and several members of his cabinet accuse the EU of intransigence, as the European Commission has made clear that the deal concluded with the former prime minister, Theresa May, cannot be renegotiated. As the agreement failed to pass three times in parliament, Johnson considers the agreement void, particularly when it comes to the Irish backstop.

There are two reasons to question Johnson’s “do or die” commitment to take the UK out of the EU by October 31st:

First, according to a cross-departmental report leaked to the Sunday Times, the UK faces shortages of food, medicine, and fuel in the event of no-deal. The so-called “Operation Yellowhammer,” report frames a no-deal crisis as a crisis with increased prices, shortages, disruption in transport, and job losses. Characteristically, The Times article suggests that up 85% of lorries using the main channel crossings “may not be ready” for French customs.

Secondly, there is a cross-party group that believes a no-deal scenario would trigger an economic crisis, which includes many conservative backbenchers. This varied group of conservatives, liberals, labour, independent, Welsh and Scottish nationalists has failed to agree on a single strategy to stop the prospect of a disorderly Brexit.

The leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, wants to submit a vote of no confidence and form an alternative interim government that will seek another Brexit delay to organize a second referendum. Liberals and Greens will not accept his leadership in an interim unity government, although Scottish nationalists have taken nothing off the table. Corbyn is expected to continue consultations this week.