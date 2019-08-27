The British prime minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the UK does not intend to pay the £39bn so-called divorce settlement with the EU in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Meanwhile, UK companies continue to migrate en masse to the Netherlands.

“I think what the entire European Union understands is that if we come out without a deal then…the 39 billion is no longer legally pledged,” Boris Johnson told Sky News.

Johnson’s new government appears willing to recognize a debt of approximately £9bn pounds, while the Sunday Times made reference to £7bn.

On this point, the spokeswoman of the European Commission Mina Andreeva said that “honouring commitments made during its EU membership” would be essential for building a new relationship, which would be “especially true in a no-deal scenario.” The European Parliament’s Brexit coordinator, Guy Verhofstadt was more explicit, making clear that there would be no negotiation on a trade deal unless the UK paid the agreed sum.

France has argued that should the UK fail to honour the sum agreed with the European Commission, the event would trigger a sovereign debt default that would affect the country’s credit rating. “There is no magic world in which the bill no longer exists,” a French official told Reuters last week.

With the prospect of no-deal closer than ever, 98 companies are moving to relocate in the Netherlands, the Dutch foreign investment agency announced on Monday. Approximately half are Asian or American companies that are relocating their European headquarters. About 60 companies have completed their move and another 325 are considering it. The businesses are mainly from the service sector and include information technology, media, advertising, life sciences, health, and finance.

Ireland, France, Germany, and Belgium are also competing for a share of migrating UK business.

Meanwhile, talks between UK MPs are scheduled on Tuesday on how to avoid no-deal, despite the prime ministers’ “do or die” determination to push the UK over the Brexit line on October 31st. The leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, is to meet the leadership of the SNP, the Liberal Democrats, Plaic Cymru, the Greece Party, and the Liberal Democrats.

Mr Corbyn wants to table a no-confidence vote and, should the government fall, form an alternative unity government that would ask the EU for another Brexit delay, call for national elections, and organize a second referendum on EU membership. However, the leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson has made clear her party would not stand behind a Corbyn government, even if temporary.

Ms Swinson has been criticized by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who argues that the no-deal crisis means that “nothing should be ruled out.” Mr Corbyn wants to move quickly to preempt the possibility of Boris Johnson suspending (proroguing) the parliament.