Opposition lawmakers in the UK applied for an emergency debate on Tuesday, launching a campaign to thwart a no-deal Brexit: it was granted and led to a vote that took away from prime minister Boris Johnson the power to set the agenda in parliament.

The vote was effectively seen as a vote of confidence to Johnson. During the debate, Conservative MP Philip Lee walked to the opposite side of parliament, defecting to the Liberals. By the end of the evening, Johnson lost 21 prominent Conservative MPs.

Johnson lost by 328 to 301, despite threatening each of his Conservative MPs with deselection and expulsion from the party. His government no longer commands a working majority, if it ever did. The question is now whether he can deliver Brexit by running down the clock.

The prime objective for what is now referred to as “the rebel alliance” is an extension of the Brexit deadline, at least until January 31, 2020.

Johnson has made clear in parliament that there are “no circumstances” in which he would ask for a further Brexit delay and would rather force a general election. He mentioned October 15 as his preferred date, that is before the UK is due to come out of the EU.

But the leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn told him that first the issue of delaying exit needed to be settled. And Johnson cannot force through a snap election date without Labour party support. Under UK law, the prime minister would need a two-thirds majority in the 650-seat parliament to force through an election.

Between October 15-16 there is a crucial European Council that will seal the course of Brexit, one way or another. The opposition will not risk letting the elections decide the Brexit date.

On Wednesday Chancellor Sajid Javid would have liked to outline a mass spending budget plan, which no one doubts would have paved the way for the elections. This will not happen now. Johnson will go to the polls hoping to consolidate behind him the Leave vote. He may very well succeed but when elections will take place is an open battle.

And the electoral effect of deselecting and expelling ex-chancellor Ken Clarke, ex-chancellor Philip Hammond, former justice secretary David Gauke, former Attorney-General Dominic Grieve, Winston Churchill‘s grandson Sir Nicholas Soames, ex-foreign aid minister Rory Stewart, and former education secretary Justine Greening is still an open question.

Johnson is very much seen as stripping the Conservatives of their liberal wing, making them a Brexit party lite. That is especially the case since Ruth Davidson‘s resignation, a successful leader of the Scottish Conservative Party that managed to win thirteen seats, making possible the formation of a government in 2017. By resigning, she exposes Johnson to accusations of being associated with a distinctively English brand of English nationalism that could prove toxic in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Conservative rebels are a mixed bag: some supported the agreement negotiated by Theresa May but will not support no-deal; others, simply supported Remain. This should align the party’s message but could also make the Conservatives less of a “broad church.”