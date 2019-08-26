Boris Johnson’s government has asked attorney general Geoffrey Cox whether parliament can be shut down for five weeks from 9 September, The Observer reported on Sunday, citing a recent Memo.

Citing an If the attorney general provides the legal go-ahead, it would allow Johnson to proceed with Brexit without providing the parliament with scope for a reaction. The government thus far has neither confirmed nor denied its intention to suspend the parliament, suggesting that the legal advice sought was “a matter of routine.”

The initial legal guidance appears to be that the government may well be entitled to suspend the parliament, a process known as prorogation. The former conservative attorney general Dominic Grieve – a pro-Remain MP – suggests the move indicates contempt for the House of Commons and bad faith but does not argue that the move would be illegal.

The Conservative Commons Speaker, John Bercow, recently said that parliament could stop a no-deal Brexit and condemned speculation that the House of Commons could be prevented of intervening by being suspended.

A five-week suspension from September 9 until the eve of the last EU summit before Brexit, on October 17-18, would mean that MPs would no longer have time to avert a no-deal Brexit.

Pro-remain MPs have spent the summer recess planning how to block a no-deal outcome when the parliament returns on September 3. One of the options being considered is taking control of Commons business to legislate, forcing the prime minister to seek another extension.

On Saturday, Johnson once again urged MPs “to respect the will of the people,” avoiding any initiative that would delay the UK’s exit on October 31.

The leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, has said that he will call a confidence motion in the government when parliament returns and, if successful, would seek to become prime minister to call for an extension, elections, and potentially a second referendum.