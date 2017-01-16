Joe Biden in Ukraine calls on the West to stand up against Russia

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said today in Kiev that the international community must stand together against what he called Russian aggression.

After talks with President Petro Poroshenko, Biden also said he hopes the incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Donald Trump will be a strong supporter and partner of Kiev.

Biden’s visit, the last of several trips he has made to Ukraine during President Barack Obama’s eight years in office, came four days before Trump’s January 20 inauguration.

Comments by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in an interview published on Sunday suggest he is looking to cut a deal with Russia over Ukraine’s head. He mooted ending sanctions on Moscow in exchange for a deal on cutting nuclear weapons.

Under President Barack Obama, the United States has invested heavily in helping Ukraine make a success of a 2013-2014 uprising which forced a Kremlin-backed leader to flee and installed the pro-Western opposition in power.

Its support for Ukraine, which has included the economic sanctions against Russia linked to the annexation of Crimea and a separatist conflict, has contributed to a deterioration in U.S.-Russian relations to their worst since the Cold War.

The United States has invested heavily in Ukraine’s reform process since the pro-Western opposition took power in Kiev following street protests in 2013-14.

Washington has since provided over $3 billion in economic assistance to Kiev and imposed sanctions against Russia for annexing Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and backing separatists in a conflict in the east of the country.

Biden said sanctions must remain in place until Moscow fulfills its commitments under cease-fire and peace deals known as the Minsk agreements.

Ukrainian officials have expressed concern that U.S. support could wane following the inauguration of Trump, who has voiced the desire to improve ties with Russia.