Job vacancies jump in Denmark

Official data in Denmark show the rate of unemployment has dropped thanks to an increase in the number of vacancies. The figures released by Statistics Denmark show that 400 full-time positions were created in June.

“There are a whole lot of vacant jobs right now, and that’s why the unemployment rate is quite low. The many jobs mean that almost nine out of ten go unemployed for less than half a year,” says Deputy Director Steen Nielsen of the Confederation of Danish Industry.

As reported by The Local, unemployment currently amounts to 116,400 people, equivalent to 4.3% of the workforce.

“I expect that new jobs will continue to be created throughout the year, and that the good opportunities for unemployed people to find work will continue,” Nielsen said.

“Many companies have difficulty finding the employees they require. There is a need for people with diverse skills,” he added.