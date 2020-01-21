Norway’s right-wing Progress Party quit the governing coalition over the decision to repatriate an Islamic State wife and her two children.

“I brought us into government, and I’m now bringing the party out. I do it because it’s the only right thing to do. We simply don’t get enough of our policy to offset further losses. Overall, there is no longer any basis for the Progress Party to stay. Therefore, I have today notified the Prime Minister that there is no basis for presenting a list of requirements either”, said Siv Jensen, leader of the party and finance minister.

The 29-year-old woman was born in Oslo to a Norwegian-Pakistani family. She was married to two Islamic State fighters and had two children. She had been living in Islamic State territory since 2013, and arrived in Norway after being recovered from a Kurdish-run detention camp in Syria.

The party had offered to help the children, but it tried to stop the government from providing assistance for adults that want to return home after joining militant groups abroad. The woman is accused of being a member of the Daesh group. She denies the allegations.

Norway is not the only country that is facing the controversy. Last month, Finland’s prime minister announced the country will repatriate children of Finnish mothers who traveled to Syria to join ISIS. The decision raised tensions in the government, with the opposition warning that bringing home citizens with ISIS links is a security threat.