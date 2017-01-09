Japan recalls its Ambassador to S.Korea over comfort woman statue

Japan moved to recall its Ambassador to South Korea over a statue commemorating women forced to work in Japanese military brothels during WWII.
Japan refers to the Korean, Chinese, Indonesian, and Pilipino slaves as “comfort women,” refusing to issue an official apology and to compensate the victims. The statue erected by local activists near the Japanese consulate in Busan features a young woman sitting in a chair.
In September 2015, South Korea agreed to a settlement that entailed Tokyo donating €8 million in a compensation fund for survivors, but Japan refuses to issue an official apology.
Meanwhile, Japan is moving to freeze a high-level economic dialogue, which was to include a currency swap between the two trading partners and security Allies. The Japanese Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said the statue was “extremely regrettable.”
The Japanese government continues to deny accusations of slavery and sustains the women were prostitutes despite international condemnation.