Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) and the European Commission have teamed up to offer three Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree Partnerships.

“I am confident that the three Joint Master Programmes we have selected, part of our new EU-Japan cooperation model in higher education, will bring superb results by nurturing students’ talents, fostering excellence and boosting science, technology and innovation. I am looking forward to seeing their positive impact in the months and years to come,” said the Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Tibor Navracsics.

Top students from around the world will be able to study in at least two of the universities represented in each programme, with at least one of the universities having to be located in Japan. At the end of their studies, the students will receive either a joint, double, or multiple graduate degree, including a Master of Science in Imaging and Light in Extended Reality from the University of Eastern Finland and Japan’s Toyohashi University of Technology; Master of Advanced Robotics from the École Centrale de Nantes in France and Keio University from Japan; and a Master of History in the public sphere from Budapest’s Central European University and Tokyo University’s foreign studies faculty.