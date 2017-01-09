Jamie Oliver closes restaurants due to Brexit

The pound’s devaluation has made imports of food imports more expensive

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver announced he would be closing six of his Italian restaurants across the U.K due to Brexit, local media reported on Friday.

The restaurants represent less than 5% of the company’s turnover, Reuters reports. The group will try to sell rather than altogether close its restaurants in Aberdeen, Cheltenham, Exeter, Ludgate, Richmond and Tunbridge Wells.

The pound’s 20% cumulative devaluation against the euro and the dollar has put pressure on the catering industry that is often dependent on imports. Jamie Oliver’s chain includes high street restaurants, including Fifteen, Barbecoa, and Union Jacks.

The move will affect 120 staff. The company hopes to redistribute the workers across the 42-restaurant chain; the company also owns 28 restaurants abroad.

In Britain, the chain will focus on its Barbecoa brand and shift investment overseas.