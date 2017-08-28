Jackson Hole: Yellen defends financial regulation, Draghi will see QE run its course

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

In the world’s most prestigious gathering of Central Bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, all eyes were on the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Mario Draghi, and the President of the Board of the US Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen.

The event takes place since 1978, with this year’s motto being a promise to “Foster a Dynamic Global Economy.” Developed economies lead the flow of good news for the global economy in which both Europe and the United States continue to grow, despite the political turmoil of Brexit and the eventful Trump Presidency.

There were two reasons to look at Mario Draghi and Janet Yellen. Draghi’s speech could have political significance ahead of Germany’s elections in September. Meanwhile, Yellen’s term is coming to an end in February 2018, and the question was whether she would defend the regulation that followed the 2008 financial meltdown or nod towards President Trump’s demands for deregulation. That is all the more significant since President Trump has floated the name of Gary Cohn of Goldman Sachs to replace her.

Mario Draghi

On Friday, Draghi opened the conference by noting that global economic recovery remains on track, but warning that developed economies are facing demographic challenges to growth. That means nothing will change in the short term, allowing little scope for German electoral speculation.

Draghi noted that inflation is still far below the 2% benchmark market set by the ECB, that is, a trend linked to the surge of the Euro among most its major peers. As the Euro strengthens against the dollar, international commodities and energy are becoming cheaper, adding further downward pressure on inflation.

The balance of the speech appears to be reassuring markets that Frankfurt’s current quantitative easing programme will run its course through 2018, but will not be prolonged. That sent the Euro climbing to its highest level against the dollar since January 2015.

Janet Yellen

The question of inflation remains controversial in the United States, as indeed in Europe, although interest rates have begun rising.

However, Janet Yellen’s speech on Sunday was more significant in that she defended the measures taken since the 2008 financial meltdown to tame financial markets, including those regulations President Donald Trump has vowed to scrap.

Yellen argued that this cluster of regulations ensure more stability and growth and are far from outdated.

Yellen made particular reference to the need for banks to build biggest capital buffers and the separation of investment banking and asset management from retail banking.