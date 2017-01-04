Ivica Dacic: Serbia should not have recognized FYROM

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told Beta news agency on Monday that Serbia should have never recognized the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) with its constitutional name (Republic of Macedonia).

The Serbian Foreign Minister was reacting to the recognition of Kosovo’s independence and support in its attempt to join UNESCO.

Regretting the negative effect this decision has on bilateral relations with “brotherly Greece,” Dadic said that Belgrade intends to retain its position of using the constitutional name of the country in bilateral relations, using FYROM in multilateral forums like the UN and the EU.

Commenting on souring relations with Croatia, Dadic said that Belgrade does not antagonize Zagreb and stated he expects normalization over time. He did, however, comment that “the renewal of the Ustasha ideology and rehabilitation of Ustasha criminals does not contribute to reconciliation.”

Dadic also underscored that Belgrade had nothing to do with an alleged attempted coup in Podgorica.

Dadic is the leader of the Socialist Party of Serbia since 2006, beginning his career as a spokesman of the part during the rule of Slobodan Milosevic (1992-2000).

The opposition LDP commented that Ivica Dacic should decide whether he is “a Serbian government minister or Russia’s ambassador to Serbia.” LDP called Dadic “a calculated nationalist who wants conflicts.”

The SPS recalled the President-elect Donald Trump is seeking to reach out to Russia and pointed out that Ivica Dadic “signed the visa liberalization with the EU, the Brussels agreement, and the start of Serbia’s EU accession negotiations.”