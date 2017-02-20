Italy’s Renzi opens way for party leadership battle

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The leadership for Italy’s ruling Democratic Party (PD) is up for grabs after former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi resigned from this position on February 19. He will now take on rivals threatening to split the centre-left.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Renzi made clear he would seek re-election and warned that the PD’s internal feuding was proving a gift to its main opponent in parliament, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

The PD is on the cusp of a schism that risks bringing yet more political instability to the euro zone’s third-largest economy, which has been mauled by years of recession, high unemployment and towering debt.

PD dissidents, including former leader Pier Luigi Bersani, say that the party has shifted too far from its leftist roots. Renzi’s supporters say they are driven by personal animosity and are looking to expand their influence in a period of flux, reported Reuters.

Addressing a PD assembly in Rome, Renzi said: “The only word worse than ‘schism’ is the word ‘blackmail’ … To ask me to leave is not democratic”.

After losing a referendum on constitutional reform, Renzi quit as prime minister in December. He is eager to return to power and is pushing for national elections to be held this year rather than early 2018 as scheduled.

According to Reuters, Renzi said he is keen to hold the party leadership ballot before local elections in June.

In a separate report, the Financial Times noted that Michele Emiliano, the governor of the Puglia region in southern Italy is one of Renzi’s most high-profile intraparty challengers. Enrico Rossi, the governor of Tuscany, and Roberto Speranza, a PD lawmaker, are other main faces of the anti-Renzi revolt. They are also being supported by several influential party leaders, including Massimo D’Alema, the former prime minister, and Pier Luigi Bersani, the former party secretary.