Italy’s centrist Democratic Party reiterated its position that it would be open to the possibility of a second Giuseppe Conte government, Senate Chief Whip Andrea Marcucci said on 26 August after his party and the senior governing partner in the ruling coalition, the leftist-populist 5-Star Movement, held negotiations about how to move forward just over a week after Conte resigned.

“There are no vetoes, we’re talking about content,” Marcucci told the public news agency ANSA, denying that the negotiation between the Democrats and 5-Star hinges solely on who will lead the next government.

Democratic Party leader Nicola Zingaretti made clear that his party wants a fresh break from the 14-month-old coalition government that included Matteo Salvini’s arch-conservative Lega party, currently the most popular political faction in Italy according to the most recent polls.

If Zingaretti is to agree to form a government with 5-Star, he has said he will not throw his party’s support behind a new Conte-led administration.

5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio has insisted that Conte remains at the helm of the new cabinet, a position that could be bolstered by Salvini’s offer to rejoin a government that he withdrew from over major policy differences if the government cuts the number of MPs from 935 to 600 and the 2020 budget is passed.

If the current stalemate is not resolved, President Sergio Mattarella will have to call a fresh election by the end of October, a demand that Salvini has made since he withdrew Lega from the coalition earlier in August.

Failure to form a government would signal a crushing defeat for 5-Star, which is polling nationally at only 16%, down from the 32% support it enjoyed when entering government in June 2018. Lega, as well as Salvini, would be the biggest winner if snap elections are held as the party is polling just under 40% in recent weeks.

The Democratic Party has seen a significant surge in the polls but currently has no apparent “winning theory,” as there is no single partner that would allow the formation of a centre-left government.

Framing the negotiations is the fact that Italian growth in the first half of 2019 appears to be the lowest among the members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

According to data released on Monday, Italy has experienced two successive zero growth quarters. Growth across OECD economies has dropped by 0.5% in the second quarter of 2019, just slightly lower than the 0.6% in the first three months of the year.