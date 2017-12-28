Italy’s ENI raises hydrocarbon estimate for Mexico offshore field

ENI successfully tests the Tecoalli 2 well in Area-1, offshore Mexico

Italian energy major ENI has successfully tested the Tecoalli-2 well, in the shallow waters of the Campeche Bay, offshore Mexico.

The results of the production test performed on the Tecoalli-2 well, located in Contractual Area 1, approximately 200 kilometres West of Ciudad del Carmen, in 33 metres of water depth, confirm the excellent production capabilities of the Orca formation and good quality of the oil encountered in this reservoir (30° API, with no CO2 nor H2S), ENI said on December 22. During the test, the well reached 7000 BOPD of flow rate, constrained by the capacity of the production equipment. With the final production completion, the well is expected to reach 10000 BOPD.

According to ENI, these results, and the revision of the reservoir models of the Amoca and Miztón fields, have recently raised the Italian company’s estimate of the hydrocarbon in place for Area 1 to 2 billion barrels (Bboe), of which approximately 90% oil and the remaining associated gas.

The well will be temporarily abandoned, and will be recovered as a production well in the future development of this field. Eni will sanction the development (FID) of Area 1 (Amoca, Miztón and Tecoalli fields) once the Development Plan is approved by the authorities, with production startup expected in first half 2019, ENI said.

ENI is present in Mexico since 2006 and established its wholly owned subsidiary Eni Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. in 2015. ENI holds rights in 4 exploration and production blocks in the Sureste Basin, all as the Operator: Area 1 (ENI 100%) awarded in 2015 in Ronda 1-Licitación 2, and Block 7 (ENI 45%,), Block 10 (ENI 100%), Block 14 (ENI 60%) awarded in 2017 in Ronda 2-Licitación 1.