Published 10:05 February 14, 2017
European Commission: Italy’s budget deficit on the rise

Italy’s structural budget deficit is rising, warned the European Commission on February 13.

The structural deficit is the budget balance that excludes one-off items and the effects of the business cycle. Under EU law, it should diminish each year by at least 0.5% of GDP until balance or surplus, reported the Reuters news agency.

Unless policies change, the Commission said Italy’s structural deficit will increase to 2.0% of GDP this year from 1.6% in 2016 and rise further to 2.5% in 2018.

As for Italy’s public debt, it is on the rise, reaching an all-time high of 133.3% of GDP from 132.8% last year.

