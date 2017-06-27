Italy’s Berlusconi makes a comeback

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Forced to resign amidst a sex scandal with an underage prostitute six years ago, Silvio Berlusconi has re-emerged as kingmaker in Italy’s fractured political landscape. The 80-year-old billionaire declared himself the driving force of Italy’s centre-right.

“I am the driving force of the centre-Right,” the former prime minister said, as the results of the local elections emerged on June 26.

He boasted that he had given 46 television interviews during the campaign, injecting energy into his party’s efforts.

“I’m back, and you can see the results,” he said. “If we remain united, we will win the general election. And we will do so with a programme that I’m drawing up and will make public soon.”

Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party and allies, including the anti-immigration Northern League and a smaller right-wing partner – celebrated victories in the June 25 local elections. They won 16 of 22 cities.

As reported by The Telegraph, the results hinted at the possible outcome of a general election, which Italy is due to hold sometime before next Spring, although analysts warned that local results would not necessarily be replicated at the national level.

What is more, “Il Cavaliere” (The Knight) is unlikely ever to return as prime minister – not just because of his age but also because he was banned from public office for at least six years in 2013 after being convicted of tax evasion.

In a separate report, the BBC noted that the results were a setback for Matteo Renzi, the former centre-left prime minister seeking to return to power as head of the Democratic Party (PD).

“It could have gone better,” Renzi posted on Facebook.

The biggest defeats for the PD were in party strongholds such as Genoa, La Spezia and L’Aquila. The centre-right also won in other provincial capitals including Monza, Piacenza and Pistoia.

According to the Reuters news agency, however, turnout was very low by Italian standards. Many of the 4.3 million eligible voters probably headed to the beach rather than the ballot box.

What is more, the first-past-the-post voting system used at the municipal level, which favours coalitions, may not be replicated at a national level, where a proportional system is now in place.