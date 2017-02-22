Italy’s anti-discrimination chief resigns

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The head of Italy’s anti-discrimination office has resigned amidst reports that government money earmarked for combating sexual discrimination had been allocated to clubs offering gay prostitution services.

Francesco Spano‘s resignation followed a report by popular television show Le Iene on February 19. According to the report, the National Office against Racial Discrimination (UNAR) had allocated funds to “cultural” associations which hosted gay sex parties.

ANDDOS, the National Association Against Sexual Discrimination, which runs hundreds of gay clubs across Italy, received €55,000 in 2016, said Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

Explicit undercover images broadcast by Le Iene showed men using a “dark room”, designed for those who want to engage in sexual activity with strangers, while the reporter was offered sexual services in return for money in three ANDDOS clubs.

The association was supposed to “provide for the creation of support centres for victims of homophobic violence,” he told Corriere della Sera.

As reported by the Agence France-Presse (AFP), Italian consumer association Codacons on February 20 demanded Rome prosecutors launch an investigation into the use of public funds by UNAR, which reports to the government’s equal opportunities department.