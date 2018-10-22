Italy won’t back down despite EU pressure on budget plan

The Euroscpetic Italian government says it would be willing to discuss possible options with Brussels

Italy’s populist coalition government has vowed to stick to its plan for a 2019 budget with a 2.4% deficit target, Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said after receiving a letter from the European Commission warning Italy’s government to change course.

Tria said the draft budget plan submitted on October 16, “does not expose the financial stability of Italy, nor that of the other countries of the European Union, to risk”. Tria’s response to the Commission’s letter that sharply criticised and rejected the Italian government draft budget also noted that reinforcing the Italian economy is “in the interest of the whole European economy”.

Commissioners for the Euro and Economic and Financial affairs are expected to officially reject the Italian budget on technical means, but an EU official confirmed to New Europe that the Commission will most likely back down from issuing a harsh reproach of the Italian budget and will, instead, phrase the rejection as a request for the 2019 draft budget plan to be resubmitted.

According to the EU executive, Italy’s plan to run a deficit of 2.4% of the country’s GDP next year is a major deviation from the agreed targets and a violation of the Stability and Growth Pact.

Conte says Italy to monitor deficit-GDP and debt-GDP ratio

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on October 22 that the budget plan for 2019 was set out according to the government’s needs, but that his government was willing to talk with the EU institutions about the package submitted. “We wanted to explain our budget to the EU,” Conte told reporters in Rome.

“If the deficit-GDP ratio and the debt-GDP ratio do not evolve in line with the plan, the government has committed itself to intervene and to take all necessary measures so that the indicated targets are rigorously respected,” said Tria suggesting that the Eurosceptic government is not averse to changing course if needed.

“We are willing to sit around a table to continue dialogue with the European Commission,” if the draft plan is rejected.