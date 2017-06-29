Italy warns migrant crisis ‘at the limit’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

With over 12,000 migrants landing in Italy in the last two days, Rome has warned Brussels that foreign ships may be stopped from docking in Italian ports unless the situation improves. The Italian government said the situation was “unsustainable” and “at the limit”.

Italy is taking a formal step with the European Commission in relation to the large numbers of asylum seekers landing on its shores, sources told the Italian news agency ANSA.

Over 10,000 asylum seekers arrived in Italy June 24-27 and some 12,000 have arrived since then. The government gave its ambassador to the EU, Maurizio Massari, a mandate to formally raise the issue with European Migration and Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, the sources said.

According to ANSA, Avramopoulos, who said the European Commission was ready to “substantially” boost resources to Italy, went on to tell ANSA that “Italy is right in saying that the [migrant] situation on the central Mediterranean route is unsustainable”.

In a separate report, Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, noted that Italy’s ruling, centre-left Democratic party has come under pressure over the migrant issue. In municipal elections earlier in June, centre-right opposition parties made substantial gains with a number of politicians taking a tough stand on immigration.

The head of the conservative Northern League, Matteo Salvini, resorted to a slogan “stop the invasion” as he spoke out against migrant arrivals in Italy.

The populist Five Star Movement has also called for a halt to new migrant arrivals in Rome.

According to The Guardian, both Germany and France have said Italy, after the closure of the Turkey route, has been left alone to fend with the refugee crisis for too long.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will propose a Compact for Africa at the G20 designed to boost private sector investment in the continent, and reduce the incentive for Africans to try to migrate to Europe to escape poverty.

But Mattia Toaldo, a Libyan expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said: “This is a panic measure and I would very much be surprised if it is legal. The law requires the rescue of people in distress on the high seas, and this self-blockade of Italian ports would leave migrants floating in the Mediterranean, including those in most NGO rescue ships.

“It is most likely designed to force Europe to take some kind of other action. It also shows that the ideas tried so far have failed. It was first proposed that the Libyan coastguard take more action to push the boats back. It was then suggested the tribes in southern Libya act as detention guards and then it was proposed to take action in Niger. Nothing has worked.”