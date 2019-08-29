Italy is moving towards a second Giuseppe Conte cabinet following an agreement between the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Wednesday.

Conte was summoned by President Sergio Mattarella to the presidential palace at 9:30 Thursday to be given the mandate to form a new government that will enjoy a parliamentary majority.

“This is a delicate phase for the country and the budget is a priority,” Conte said after receiving the mandate to form a government.

Markets reacted positively, with the Italian spread rallying against the German 10-year Bund.

The new cabinet will also be subject to confirmation by the MS5 direct democracy electronic platform. Everything being equal, the second Conte government will have a mandate that expires in 2023.

M5S leader Luigi Di Maio and PD leader Nicola Zingaretti will continue to debate on the government’s programme. Di Maio hailed the support of US President Donald Trump for Conte to remain at the helm of the second MS5-led government during the G7 summit last weekend.

Staying at the helm of the government was the result of a political ultimatum of MS5 to PD; the centre-left party wanted a new policy direction to be signalled by a new prime minister. Surprisingly, the historic leader of MS5, Beppe Grillo, issued a statement late on Wednesday saying that the new government should be composed of technocrats and not elected politicians.

That is not likely to be acceptable to PD. Zingaretti prioritizes the formation of a government that will introduce politically meaningful policies, focusing on social cohesion and environmental sustainability. One of PD’s main demands is a break with Salvini’s anti-migrant policies, while the M5S has set as its number one priority a cut in the number of MPs and Senators from 945 to 600.

Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on Lega’s agreement with MS5 in the beginning of August, calling for snap elections in October. Instead, PD and M5S negotiated the formation of a new government.

This development is now recreating a wide right bloc in Italy in an opposition led by Lega and supported by the Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia, all of whom demand snap elections. Salvini’s party was keen to trigger an election amid polling indications that it could form a single-party government.