Italy’s new government picked former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) prime minister Paolo Gentiloni to be the next Italian EU Commissioner according to sources in Rome and in Brussels.

Gentiloni served as prime minister from 2016 to 2018 and Italian sources expect that he will get a top economic portfolio.

European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will meet Gentiloni in Brussels on Friday, the Italian news agency ANSA reports. The candidate was endorsed by the cabinet of Thursday.

“I love Italy and Europe and I’m proud of the post I have received,” Gentiloni told the press on Thursday, while PD leader Nicola Zingaretti hailed the appointment as an opportunity for Italy to return in being a protagonist in Europe.