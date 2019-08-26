The 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) kicked off negotiations on Friday with the intention to form a new Italian government; both parties reported progress and hailed the talks as “constructive.”

The Italian 10-year bond rallied against the German Bund, with spreads shrinking amid increasing confidence that the formation of a government is possible.

President Sergio Mattarella gave parties until Tuesday to conclude consultations. The objective is not merely a government that will approve the new budget law, averting a confrontation with Brussels, but a cabinet that will last until 2023.

The opposition PD accepts the demand by MS5 that the number of parliamentarians in both houses is cut from 945 to 600, despite initial opposition. MS5 also wants to introduce a conflict of interest law, reform the public broadcaster RAI, and bolster the minimum wage.

PD appears willing to entertain the MS5 policy agenda, while also putting forward its own priorities, particularly on migration and electoral law. PD leader Nicola Zingaretti is said to be advocating for a restoration of 100% proportional representations.

As regards to budgetary policy, both PD and MS5 want to avoid a VAT hike worth €23bn but it is clear that the new government would not take a confrontational stance vis-a-vis Brussels when it comes to the deficit.

However, the two parties appear to disagree on the name of the prime minister.

On Sunday, the PD leadership met in Rome to discuss its negotiating position, with PD leader Nicola Zingaretti making clear that the two parties had yet to agree. MS5 favours holding on to Giuseppe Conte but PD wants a new government under a new leader.

Sunday’s edition of Il Sole 24 Ore published a poll that suggests that the electoral influence of MS5 currently stands at 16.6%, which is much lower than the 32% they secured 14 months ago. To the contrary, PD has seen its electoral influence surge to 24%. However, both the need to appease markets and political division within the ranks of PD have emboldened MS5 to pursue a hardline negotiating stance, often expressed in terms of ultimatums.

PD has floated a number of names for the post, including former justice minister Paola Severino, or Constitutional Court Vice President Marta Cartabia. This means that Italy could soon have its first female premier.

What is clear is that MS5 is not planning to consult with Lega again.

After Matteo Salvini withdrew his confidence to the Conte government, calling for snap elections, there seems to be little confidence in a new government. In a last-ditch attempt to salvage the relationship between MS5 and Lega, Salvini moved on Thursday to propose a new coalition government that would be led by Luigi Di Maio.

“Luigi Di Maio has worked well and in the interests of this country … if he wants to relaunch the government and relaunch the country we are ready, without any prejudice,” Salvini said.