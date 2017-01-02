Why Italy risks quitting the euro

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Italians will eventually abandon the euro currency if their standard of living does not improve, according to the head of Germany’s Ifo economic institute.

“The standard of living in Italy is at the same level as in 2000. If that does not change, the Italians will at some stage say: ‘We don’t want this euro zone any more’,” Ifo chief Clemens Fuest told the German daily Tagesspiegel.

According to the Reuters news agency, he also said that if Germany’s parliament were to approve a European rescue program for Italy, it would impose on German taxpayers risks “the size of which it does not know and cannot control”. He said German lawmakers should not agree to do this.

Italy is not seeking such a rescue programme. The government in Rome is focusing on underwriting the stability of its banking sector, starting with a bailout of Monte deiPaschi di Siena, reported Reuters.