Italy receives highest ever mobilisation of EU solidarity fund

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Parliament’s Budgets Committee approved the biggest-ever mobilisation of the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to provide financial assistance to mitigate damages from earthquakes that hit Italy between August 2016 and January 2017.

“This vote sends a strong signal from the European Parliament to Italy, a signal of concrete help: €1.2bn of EU funds to support reconstruction works after the earthquakes that hit the regions of Abruzzo, Lazio, Marche and Umbria,” said the rapporteur Giovanni La Via MEP.

Between end of August 2016 and mid-January 2017, a series of strong earthquakes led to 333 casualties, 30.000 people in need of assistance, significant damage to the infrastructure, businesses and living conditions of the affected population in Central Italy.

According to La Via, the funds will be used for specific interventions, such as providing temporary accommodation for people, securing preventive infrastructure and supporting measures of protection of cultural heritage.

A final vote on the release of assistance funds to Italy is expected to take place in the September plenary session in Strasbourg.