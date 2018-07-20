Italy promises a “progressive” flat tax

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Italian government is planning a so-called progressive ‘flat tax; the system entails two rates, 15% and 20%.

The 5% difference allows the Italian government to claim that it respects the Constitution, which stipulates that taxes must be “progressive.”

The Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte told Fatto Quotidiano on Thursday that this “revolutionary” bill would be accompanied by a promise of ending the practice of recurring “tax amnesties,” which undermines the credibility of the tax system.