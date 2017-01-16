Why Italy needs more immigrants

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Italy’s former foreign minister, Emma Bonino, has warned her country will struggle without an influx of migrant labour. She said 160,000 new workers should be recruited each year to keep a balance.

“We need them and we say clearly that they are not stealing our jobs,” she said. “They make the things that we no longer want to do. To these people we entrust the most precious things that we have, like our children and our elderly, for example. Isn’t it better to give them papers instead of having illegal immigrants here?”

As reported by the UK’s Express online, Italy currently has an estimated 6.5m documented and undocumented migrants. And, according to Bonino, the lack of agreement between the individual EU member states is a stumbling block to integrating them.

“The fact is that not only did we not have a law on integration, but also fragile tools. The employment centres that should help you find work and even legal immigrants in Italy are completely underfunded.”