Italy, Malta, Spain, Gibraltar deny docking to rescue boat Aquarius

Click for full view

A handout photo made available by the NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' shows the sea rescue of a total of 629 migrants on 10 June 2018 (issued 11 June 2018). A total of 629 migrants were rescued and taken to the 'Aquarius' boat, chartered by NGOs 'SOS Mediterraneee' and 'Doctors without borders'. EPA-EFE/Kenny Karpov HANDOUT HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Read Next

Published 11:33 August 14, 2018
Updated 11:33 August 14, 2018

Italy, Malta, Spain, Gibraltar deny docking to rescue boat Aquarius

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Italy, Malta, Spain, and Gibraltar have slammed Europe’s doors to the rescue boat Aquarius, carrying 141 migrants rescued at sea.

Italy’s Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said on Monday that the NGO ship will not be allowed to dock in Italy. “It can go where it wants, (but) not to Italy! Stop human being traffickers and accomplices, #portsclosed and #openhearts,” Salvini Twitted.

The Aquarius was first denied docking in June, when it was forced to dock in Spain with 630 migrants. Spain has also welcomed the rescue boat Open Arms.

The NGOs Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Méditerranée have been seeking a safe port for migrants that were rescued on Sunday in international waters, between Italy and Malta. Of the 141 Libyans rescued, 67 are unaccompanied minors.

However, this time Madrid is unwilling to open its ports, with the prime ministers’ office noting that Spain is not the nearest and, therefore, the safest port according to international law. Spain continues to unconditionally accept migrants rescued at sea near its territorial waters.

MSF, SOS Méditerranée, Human rights Watch, and Amnesty International are calling for a clear and transparent European disembarkation system. Many charity ships have stopped patrolling the region.

Italy has called on Britain to welcome the Aquarius because it is registered in Gibraltar, but authorities on the rock say the migrants should go to an Italian port. Moreover, the Gibraltar government says that the ship can no longer fly a Gibraltar flag from August 20 and should revert back to the “underlying owners’ flag,” which is Germany.

The European Commission is trying to address the crisis, trying to find a government willing to host the migrants.

Malta has already rejected any suggestion the Aquarius can dock on its shores. Maltese authorities did rescue 114 migrants in its own territorial waters on Monday.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+