On the very day Washington formally withdrew from the 2015 Paris climate accord, Italy announced that it will become the world’s first country to make the study climate change and sustainable development compulsory in schools.

In an interview on Monday with Reuters, Italy’s Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti said the national curriculum will dedicate 33 hours per year to climate change issues from September 2020 onwards. Moreover, a climate change perspective will be incorporated into traditional subjects, such as geography, mathematics and physics.

On the contrary, the US became the first country to pull out of the Paris climate accord on Monday, when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo submitted a formal notice to the UN. In contrast, French President Emmanuel Macron and China’s Xi Jinping are set to sign a document affirming the “irreversibility” of the Paris climate accord,” on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump has described global warming as “a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese.”

Fioramonti, 42, is a former economics professor at South Africa’s Pretoria University and has dedicated his office to place the environment and society at the core of learning. His academic focus used to be the factors of national economic policy that lead to success. As a Five Star Movement minister, he is a known proponent of radical redistribution, proposing to tax airline tickets, plastics and sugary foods to fund education.