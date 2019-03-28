Italy insists its deficit is under control

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

While the Italian Confederation of Industry (CSC) reviewed GDP growth projections to zero, the country’s economy minister, Giovanni Tria, insists that Italy’s deficit is “under control.”

Addressing a conference in China, Tria admitted that the Italian government must reduce its debt but could not pursue a more austere budget without risking a deeper recession.

In October 2018 the CSC projected that the Italian economy, in 2019, would grow by 0.9%, roughly in line with the government’s current projection. The CSC now projects that growth will be at 0%.

In the last quarter of 2018, the Italian economy entered a recession after two successive quarters of negative growth. The Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told a conference at the foreign ministry on 27 March that the Italian economy slowed further at the start of 2019.